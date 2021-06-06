Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix – Perez win – Verstappen and Hamilton beat Verstappen – Sport

Platform

1. Sergio Perez (Mexico, Red Bull)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Aston Martin)

Pierre Gasly (FRA, AlphaTauri)

In the end, it was still a successful day for Red Bull, as Sergio Perez won a Formula 1 GP at Baku Street Circuit for the second time in his career. The Mexican inherited the win from teammate Max Verstappen, who was punctured just 6 laps before the finish while he was in the lead. The Dutchman was the logical winner, but missed his second win in a week.

Legend: The rear tire was a racket

Max Verstappen did not leave himself in Baku.

imago صور pictures



But that’s not all drama: After a short safety car stage, the race stopped and resumed. And Lewis Hamilton had to write off the day as lost. In second place, he missed the restart – he cut himself while trying to get past Perez. Hamilton is back in 16th place. He missed the opportunity to once again take the lead in the World Cup. Verstappen continues to lead by 4 points over the British.

Vettel is back on the podium

The beneficiaries of this chaotic race course are Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly, who completed the podium. The German, who scored in Monaco for the first time this season, confirmed his upward trend. Last fall, he managed to take the podium in Istanbul.

Vettel took on a similar role at Aston Martin as Perez did at Red Bull, and teammate Lance Stroll had already pulled out of the race on lap 31 due to a punctured tyre. The Canadian started from 19th and by that time he had worked his way up to 4th.

Premiere of “Raikkonen Points”

Gasly drew attention again after his surprise win at the Italian Grand Prix last year. He landed on the podium in Formula 1 for the third time.

There was also a success story for Alfa Romeo: Kimi Räikkönen earned a world championship point in 10th, second this season for the Hinwil racing team and first for herself. Antonio Giovinazzi was 11 years old.

So it continues

In two weeks, the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet will be included in the programme. In fact, the flight was also going to take place on June 13. The Canadian Grand Prix had to be canceled just as the race in Turkey, which was originally slated to replace it.