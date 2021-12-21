Ayaneo Next with APU from AMD: mobile games will be presented on December 28

On December 28, Ayaneo will present Ayaneo Next, a handheld game with AMD’s APU. The Chinese manufacturer, which was already responsible for Ayaneo and Ayaneo Pro based on Renoir, spoke in the current announcement of “New Generation AMD Cores”, which could mean a lot.

[Anzeige] ESET® New Year’s Sale. Protect everything that matters: your devices, your data, and your family. Join now!

Van Gogh, Barcelo or Rembrandt

In addition to the custom-built Van Gogh APU, as also used in the Valve Steam Deck with Zen 2 and RDNA 2, there are also Barcelo-U with Zen 3 and GCN, Rembrandt-U with Zen 3 (+), and RDNA 2 that can Imagine it. However, it does not seem realistic that Shenzhen will be able to announce a new APU before AMD.

AMD is expected to introduce new APUs at CES 2022 from January 3-8, 2022.

This information also coincides with the 2021/2022 roadmap for Ryzen APUs in the 4.5 to 45W class. AMD hasn’t officially announced Van Gogh and it can only be found on Steam Deck, which has been pushed back to February 2022.