Axel Springer relieves Reichelt, editor-in-chief of Bild

1/2 Media group Axel Springer has released BILD editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt from his duties with immediate effect.

2/2 Reichelt should not be able to separate the private from the professional.

Johannes Boye will be the new head of the Bild editorial team. The 37-year-old is currently the editor-in-chief of the Springer newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”.

Springer justified the termination of cooperation with Reichelt at the head of Germany’s largest tabloid newspaper as follows: “As a result of press research, the company has gained new insights into the current behavior of Julian Reichelt in the past few days. The company has investigated this information. The Board of Directors learned that Julian Reichelt He did not clearly separate personal and professional matters until after he completed compliance procedures in the spring of 2021 and told the board of directors to lie.”

Abuse of power and exploitation of dependency relationships

Springer began the procedure in the spring. The media reported allegations of abuse of power and exploitation of relationships of dependency. The group then examined the allegations in an internal procedure and came to the conclusion that Reichelt should retain his position. After a temporary leave, Reichelt initially returned to Germany’s largest tabloid newspaper.

The New York Times ran a lengthy report on the Axel Springer media group over the weekend, also with the aim of acquiring US media group Politico. The article also touched on Bild’s editor-in-chief Reichelt and the allegations against him, which were first published in the spring. The newspaper also cited months of previously unpublished research by an investigative team from the Eben media group.