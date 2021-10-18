World

Axel Springer relieves Reichelt, editor-in-chief of Bild

October 18, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/2

    Media group Axel Springer has released BILD editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt from his duties with immediate effect.

  • 2/2

    Reichelt should not be able to separate the private from the professional.

Johannes Boye will be the new head of the Bild editorial team. The 37-year-old is currently the editor-in-chief of the Springer newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”.

Springer justified the termination of cooperation with Reichelt at the head of Germany’s largest tabloid newspaper as follows: “As a result of press research, the company has gained new insights into the current behavior of Julian Reichelt in the past few days. The company has investigated this information. The Board of Directors learned that Julian Reichelt He did not clearly separate personal and professional matters until after he completed compliance procedures in the spring of 2021 and told the board of directors to lie.”

See also  Bernard Tapie, former adidas coach, has died at the age of 78

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *