Awakened » Coming on Switch in August

After PC and Xbox One, “Dungeon Defenders: Awakened” will be playable on Switch starting August 4. This was announced by Chromatic Games on Wednesday.
The tower defense RPG game “Dungeon Defenders: Awakened” will be available from August 4th for Nintendo Switch Be available. Meanwhile, the new “Lycan’s Keep” has been updated on Steam and X-Box Go straight. The game has been playable on these two platforms for a long time.
The PS4 version will not be released until later in the year, Like an independent developer announced on Wednesday. This must go through the Sony certification process first.
In the game “Dungeon Defenders: Awakened”, up to four players can fight against opponents and bosses in co-op mode. The game describes itself as “the ultimate mix of Action RPG und tower defense ».
