Avian influenza is common in Great Britain: Germany is also affected

According to the authorities, bird flu has spread in the UK to an alarming degree.

Photo: dpa/Jane Barlow





London The BBC reported that tens of thousands of animals have already been killed. 38 poultry holdings in the UK were affected. New infections occur every day in Germany, too.







According to the authorities, bird flu has spread in the UK to an alarming degree. Tens of thousands of animals have already been culled, the BBC reported this week. According to the Department of the Environment in London, a total of 38 poultry farms in the country have been affected – more than ever. The alert level in Great Britain has been raised since November. Since then, poultry farmers have had to not leave their animals outside. The disease is mainly transmitted by wildlife. It is hardly dangerous to humans.

According to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), a similar serious epidemic appeared in Europe as the previous one from autumn 2020 to spring 2021. According to the FLI, this is the largest outbreak in Europe and Germany to date. Thomas Mittenletter, President of FLI, explained that reports are currently arriving from Finland to Ireland, from Russia to Bulgaria and Italy to Portugal. One unexpected end.







In Germany, new cases are reported almost every day – especially in wild birds, but poultry holdings are also frequently affected. Since the beginning of October, Germany’s FLI National Reference Laboratory has confirmed more than 300 cases in wild birds and more than 30 cases in flocks. In the same period last year, there were nearly 400 cases in wild birds, but only dozens of collectibles affected.

(g/dpa)