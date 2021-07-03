Ave Maria – a planned city built for Catholics

In the US state of Florida, there is a very small town that was built primarily for devout Catholics: Ave Maria is its expressive name. It arose from the idea of ​​a man who once earned millions through a chain of pizzerias.

Does Heavenly Jerusalem really exist on Earth? If you were to ask this question to residents of Ave Maria in the US state of Florida, the answer would most likely be: No, but our city is at least close by. In fact, the planned city, located about a two-hour drive from Miami and just about anywhere in the swampy landscape of South Florida, is a special place. As its name suggests: it should be and want to be a special city for devout Catholics – and it was also the first Catholic city to be incorporated in the United States.

The story Avi Maria can look at is still relatively short – and essentially tied to one man: Tom Monaghan, who became a millionaire with a global pizza chain. A staunch and devout Catholic, this 84-year-old has long supported Catholic organizations, especially those committed to protecting life. After leaving his company in 1998, he devoted himself to his great vision: to establish a private Catholic university and an “affiliate” town. Justifying his ambitious project, Monaghan said, “I want to save lives. I’ve gotten so much from God, I now want to give something to my fellow human beings. The best thing I can do is help them get to heaven and avoid hell.” .

The campus is ready for occupancy one year after the foundation stone laying ceremony

The first attempt in his hometown of Ann Arbor, Michigan, failed due to a building permit being denied – so Monaghan moved to southwest Florida, where authorities offered him a large vacant plot near the port city of Naples. A groundbreaking ceremony for the university and city took place in February 2006, and the campus was ready for occupancy in 2007. Monaghan took over as rector himself.

It is estimated that Monaghan has invested approximately $250 million in university and city infrastructure. About 11,000 homes and many commercial areas are planned – some places are still under construction or being built again. The city center has long been completed, based on the Italian model. Its center – of course – the church. Within a year, from March 2006 to March 2007, it was withdrawn. It is alleged that the architect used a sketch of Monaghan as the basis for the construction.