Auto exports are a high-risk business worth billions of dollars



Exporting vehicles is a profitable business – with significant risks at the same time. Because the tax code shows no mercy if you are taken over by a fraudster. In a webinar, attorney Roman Kasten explains the legal risks and how auto dealers avoid them.

Billions are earned from car exports. Last year, exports doubled to more than twelve billion euros compared to the previous year. (Photo: Bjoern Wylezich)

Selling young electric cars overseas has proven to be a major coup for some car dealers. Thanks to Bafa’s high subsidies, six-month-old used e-vehicles yield high returns when resold. This has now turned into a multi-billion dollar business: in May, the Federal Statistics Office reported that around 300,000 cars worth 12.6 billion euros were exported in 2021. This was nearly double the number of electric car exports compared to the previous year. The main target countries were Britain, the United States and Norway. In return, 292 thousand electronic cars worth 7.5 billion euros were imported into Germany. They most often came from France, Slovakia and the USA.

Webinar on June 21, 2022 Cross-border car sales In this seminar, Roman Kasten, an attorney who specializes in traffic and labor law, will show you the legal pitfalls associated with selling a car overseas. It also provides you with straightforward solutions and practical guidance. Inform yourself and register now!

Despite all the happiness about lucrative sales deals, caution is advised when exporting vehicles. Because transactions outside the federal border are not without risk. A whole host of problems can arise if a car supply agent falls into the hands of a tax fraudster, for example. By the way, it is estimated that annual sales tax fraud in the European Union amounts to about 50 billion euros.

Who is responsible in case of tax evasion? The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled as follows: A car dealer must be denied tax relief for a supply within the community if it can be shown that he knew or should have known that he was involved in VAT evasion committed in the supply chain. through sale. This formulation leaves plenty of room for interpretation.

in which Webinar on “Cross-Border Auto Sales” Attorney Roman Kasten, the law firm of Kasten & Pichler in Wiesbaden, provides an overview of the legal risks that can arise when car dealers sell cars abroad. Provides information about the differences between the EU and non-EU sales process. Explain the differences between selling to the consumer and selling to the entrepreneur. It also offers practical advice for dealing with car exports.

