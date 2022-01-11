Austrian Lionel Misangomokini again with NFL-Chance – Sport-Mix – Football

Vienna – Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:59 pm
After Sandro Platzgmer and Bernard Sikovits, the third Austrian managed to enter the NFL orbit: Lionel Misangomokini.
The Vienna Vikings defensive lining will once again be invited to camp in the USA, where he and twelve other players from other countries can recommend himself to one of the four places in the International Trail Program.
The 24-year-old was nominated for a training camp abroad with Seikovits last year, but only his fellow Vikings was selected for the program, and has since been able to fight for a place on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.
Misangomokini’s second call-up could be a good omen: Seikovits was also called twice before the success of the NFL’s jump. A total of 56 players from 16 countries participated in Combine this year, including Leon Balogh, the second Austrian.
Training camp begins in Florida next month, and in March 13 participants will be able to prove themselves to NFL scouts. Misangumukini is one of three defensive line players invited; His teammates come from Nigeria (3 players), the UK (3), the Netherlands, Mexico, Latvia, Germany, France and Brazil (1 player each).
