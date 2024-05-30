From: Dad

After a convincing World Cup in the Czech Republic, Austria’s ice hockey team has been drawn to next year’s World Cup opponents in Sweden and Denmark. ÖEHV will meet hosts Sweden, Canada, Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, France and newly promoted Slovenia in Stockholm in May 2025. This is the result of Thursday’s draw.

“Just like this World Cup, we will be in a nominally tougher group in 2025 compared to the rest. “Our goal is to win against France and Slovenia and try to get points again against top nations,” said head coach Roger Bader.

Two quarter-final matches, all semi-final matches, the third-place match and the final will be played in Stockholm. Elsewhere in Herning, defending champions Czech Republic and runners-up Switzerland and co-hosts Denmark, Germany, USA, Norway, Kazakhstan and newly promoted Hungary are playing for a place in the quarter-finals. Tickets for the title fights in Scandinavia from May 9 to 25, 2025 will be available from October 3.

At the World Cup in Prague, captain Bader’s team finished a strong tenth and missed out on the quarterfinals.