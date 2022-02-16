Austria reduced almost all coronavirus measures on March 5th

1/2 The government in Austria decided the next relaxation steps.

2/2 As of March 5th, the 3G base will drop.

Events will again be possible without restrictions, curfews will be reduced and nightly gastronomy will be allowed. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) warned: “We are not yet over the epidemic.” But given the stable situation in clinics, these opening steps are now possible.

At the same time, Austria will change its strategy for free mass testing. According to the authorities, the tests, which are carried out free of charge to citizens, previously cost 2.6 billion euros in tax money.

“A worthy spring awakening”

Health Minister Wolfgang Mokstein (Greens) said the 3G rule should be applied again instead of the 2G rule in gastronomy, at events, in cable cars and in sports facilities from February 19. Entry will also be much easier with the 3G rule that will then be applied to those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and those who have been tested.

The current contagion process allows for a “worthy spring awakening from the usual crisis situation,” Macstein said. But the minister warned that the situation could deteriorate again in the fall. So summer should be used for grafting. The minister said that the demand for vaccination is not within reach. The rate of those with basic protection, which usually requires two injections, is currently 70 percent.