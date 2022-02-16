World

Austria reduced almost all coronavirus measures on March 5th

February 16, 2022
Esmond Barker

    The government in Austria decided the next relaxation steps.

    As of March 5th, the 3G base will drop.

Events will again be possible without restrictions, curfews will be reduced and nightly gastronomy will be allowed. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) warned: “We are not yet over the epidemic.” But given the stable situation in clinics, these opening steps are now possible.

At the same time, Austria will change its strategy for free mass testing. According to the authorities, the tests, which are carried out free of charge to citizens, previously cost 2.6 billion euros in tax money.

