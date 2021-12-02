World

Austria: Patient’s leg amputated – doctor convicted

December 2, 2021
Esmond Barker

It was appalling for a patient in Austria. After he woke up from anesthesia, he lost the wrong leg. During an operation in May 2021, an 82-year-old man had not the left but the right leg amputated at the hospital in Linz.

Because of this incident, the surgeon has now been sentenced to a fine of 2,700 euros, half of which has been suspended. The Linz Regional Court ruled that the 43-year-old doctor was guilty of negligent bodily harm. In the procedures, the doctor only admitted to having committed a “mistake”, but denied “gross negligence”.

