Austria imposes highest alert level for severe weatherذار

The Bernd Depression is heading east. Austria responds to the damage to Switzerland and Germany and imposes its highest level of severe weather warning.
The basics in brief
- The Bernd Depression is heading east.
- Austria responds and enforces the highest level of severe weather warning.
- One estimates more than 100 liters / square meter of rain.
Low Bernd sweeps across Europe and leaves a trail of devastation. At the end of the week, turn in the direction of the Balkans and allow Switzerland and Germany to breathe a sigh of relief.
But one person’s joy is another pain: Austria enforced the highest possible storm warning level on Saturday morning. This affects the federal states of Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Styria.
Violet Danger Level
The largest amounts of rain are expected on the northern side of the Alps from Tiroler Unterland to Mariazellerland, as well as locally Thunder Storm Also from southern Styria to the Vienna Basin. By Sunday morning, weather stations are forecasting more than 100 l/m2 in some places, increasing the risk of mudslides and local flooding.
