Austria – Flight from Clement Bonn to Vienna (15.06.2021)

Minister of State for European Affairs, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Clement Bonn, will travel to Vienna on June 15, 2021. There he will meet with his colleague Caroline Edstadler, Federal Minister for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonor Gosler and Federal Minister for International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg.

Six months before the start of the French EU Council Presidency, the Foreign Minister and Caroline Adstadler will discuss the fight against the epidemic and the implementation of the European reconstruction plan, progress in the field of social Europe, the work of a conference on the future of Europe and relations between the EU and the United States and discuss the Kingdom.

The Secretary of State will highlight the importance of challenges related to strengthening external border controls under the Immigration and Asylum Charter, prospects for Schengen area reform, cybersecurity and counter-terrorism.

The Foreign Minister will speak to Leonor Gosler about Austria’s goals in terms of ecological and digital change and advise on how our two countries can promote a new climate and energy package during France’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Clément Beaune will participate in a debate on the strategic independence of Europe in front of the students of the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna and meet with representatives of Austrian civil society, intellectuals and members of the French business community.