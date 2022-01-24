Australian Open: Medvedev battles stomach and back problems and enters the quarter-final against Auger-Aliassime

Medvedev has not been as dominant over Chrissy as he has been for long periods in the 2021 season. World number 70. With his aggressive style of serving and shooting (135 net attacks), Medvedev also frequently forced into quick decisions. In this way he increased the Russian’s error rate, but in the end did not bring it down.
“It was very close today, I’m glad I finished,” Medvedev said. During the match, the 25-year-old repeatedly complained, quarreling with everything and with everyone.
Among other things, he demanded that he be allowed to change into his sweaty clothes in the shade in the changing room when the temperature was around 35 degrees – which he was not allowed to do due to the new toilet base after a break. Already been taken.
Round of 16: Medvedev survives tough scenes against Chrissy – highlights
Medvedev complains about everything
He later accused referee Renaud Liechtenstein (France) of activating the so-called “shot clock” at Cressy too late. He also complained loudly about Chrissy’s awful luck with tire hits, according to Medvedev.
“I’m freaking I can’t pee!” Medvedev launches an engagement sermon
then gave Eurosport-Interview but to cover it up. Medvedev explained that he was trying to get into Chrissy’s head. But looking back, he wasn’t “happy” with what he shot during the match.
Medvedev admits: “I went crazy”
In the quarter-finals, 24-year-old Moscow Medvedev met “King of the tiebreaker” Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada/No.9), who defeated former US Open winner Marin Cilic (Croatia/No.27) after a false start 2:6 , defeated 7-6 (9-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). It’s a replay of the 2021 US Open semi-finals where Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title.
Two Canadians in the quarter-finals
Auger-Aliassim Alejandro Davidovic defeated Fokina 7:6, 6:7, 7:6, 7:6 in the second round and has now won another playoff against the Croat. This is the first time that two Canadians have been in the quarter-finals in Melbourne at the same time.
Round of 16: Oger-Aliassime wins Nerve fatigue against Cilic – highlights
The ninth place in the world rankings has also been working with Toni Nadal, uncle of Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, since April last year and is playing more and more successfully. Auger-Aliassim and Shapovalov also played a key role in the Canadians’ victory in the ATP Cup in preparation for the Australian Open.
Borderline heat: Tennis stars struggle in Melbourne
Medvedev on his way to first place?
After world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic was sent off and Zverev’s shock knockout round against Shapovalov, US Open winner Medvedev became the frontrunner in Melbourne.
However, Spaniard Rafael Nadal wants to challenge the Russian for the title, and with his twenty-first victory in a Grand Slam tournament, he became the only record holder ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer (missing injured in Melbourne).
“He’ll get it!” Medvedev amazingly defends the set ball
The performance of the top ten players Matteo Berrettini (Italy) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) should not be despised either. Shapovalov also considers strange opportunities after his victory over Zverev.
The favorite is still Medvedev, seeded number one due to the involuntary absence of last year’s defending champion Djokovic, who could top the world rankings by winning the Melbourne tournament.
McEnroe criticizes Medvedev technically: ‘It’s too late’
Men’s Results – Round of 16 Monday:
- J. Sinner (ITA/11) – A. de Minaur (AUS/32) 7:6 (7:3), 6:3, 6:4
- S. Tsitsipas (GRE/4) – T. Fritz (USA/20) 4:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4
- F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN/9) – M. Cilic (CRO/27) 2:6, 7:6 (9:7), 6:2, 7:6 (7:4)
- D. Medvedev (RUS/2) – M. Cressy (USA) 6:2, 7:6 (7:4), 7:5
Men – Quarter-Final Rounds:
- Moonves (FRA/17) – M. Berrettini (ITA/7)
- Shapovalov (CAN / 14) – R. Nadal (ESP/6)
- J. Sinner (ITA/11) – S. Tsitsipas (GRE/4)
- F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN/9) – D.Medvedev (RUS/2)
(with SID)
Top 5 points of the week: Nadal’s opponent rips spectators out of their seats
