Australia raises tariffs on imports from Ukraine | Message bot

This is a machine translation of an article from Online newspaper Korrespondent.net. The translation has not been verified or edited and the spelling of names and geographical names does not match that elsewhere Ukraine news used conventions.

Screenshot from the original article on Korrespondent.net

The Australian government decided to raise tariffs on imports from Ukraine for a year. This was announced by Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell, the day before.

The Australian government announced raising tariffs on imports from Ukraine to Australia. This measure, which is part of the support package announced by the Prime Minister after his visit to Kyiv, comes into force today (from July 4 – ed.). He said such a move follows similar actions by our international partners such as the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Farrell said that Ukrainian imports into Australia in 2021 amount to about $122 million. He added that the government’s decision will reduce tariffs from 5 percent to zero for 12 months on a range of Ukrainian-made goods. Excise taxes on fuel, alcohol and tobacco remain in effect.

Australia condemns Russia’s unilateral, illegal and immoral aggression against the people of Ukraine. The minister added that our current decision demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Ukrainian economy as it resists the continuing devastation caused by the Russian invasion.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden agreed to raise tariffs by 25% on steel imports from Ukraine. Duty-free imports will last for one year…