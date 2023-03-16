Australia: A snake hanging from a frog

The photo went viral Mysteries, disgust, and amazement—you won’t soon forget this frog picture In Australia, the most poisonous animals are at home and make life difficult for each other, as evidenced by the photo of a frog. updated March 15, 2023 at 8:15 p.m

The coral tree frog lives in Australia and feeds on insects and spiders. pixabay The recording now shows a specimen hanging from a venomous snake. Sunshine Coast Snack Catchers 24/7 Even snake experts are baffled as to how the eastern brown snake got there. Sunshine Coast Snack Catchers 24/7

A rather nasty shot from Australia is currently circulating.

In the photo, you can see an oriental brown snake hanging from the anus of a small coral toe tree frog.

Even snake experts can’t explain how this incident happened.

If I were you Snake experts From Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 they no longer had a tip, and then something very unusual happened. An Australian sent an alarming snapshot to poison specialists hoping for guidance and help, but the snake catchers didn’t know what to do either.

The image shows the second most venomous snake on the continent hanging from the anus of a small coral-toed frog. Did the frog want to eat the poisonous snake? Swallowed without digestion? he Eastern brown snake Swallowed an egg and it hatched inside a frog? Comments about the very strange photo are pouring in on the snake catcher’s Facebook page, but she hasn’t drawn any conclusions yet.

The user formulates exactly what most people think: “I feel uncomfortable when I think about it. I have a lot of questions, but somehow I don’t want to know, ”it is written there.

Disturbing footage of a similar incident

It is said that the woman watched for a while as the poor frog tried to get the snake out of his body with his hind legs – but the frog was only freed when the brave lady pulled the dead reptile out. It is unclear if he actually inadvertently swallowed the venomous snake and its digestion foiled his plans. In fact, finger corals feed on insects and spiders.

As Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 wrote on Facebook, it appears this isn’t an isolated case: “After the viral photo, one of our followers sent us this crazy video of a green tree frog with a slow worm. You can see the relief in the frog’s eyes, haha!” Snake experts. You can watch the somewhat disturbing video here.

Here you see a similar incident if you have strong nerves. 20 minutes

