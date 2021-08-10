Audi withdraws from Formula E.

1/5 With the last race weekend of the 2020/2021 season, Audi will retire from Formula E on Sunday.

2/5 In the future, the German brand will instead participate in the Dakar Rally.



4/5 Audi has raced in Formula E since the 2014/15 season (here at the 2017 race in New York).

5/5 Audi pulled out of long-distance racing in the WEC Series (including the 24 Hours of Le Mans) in 2016, but wants to compete again in 2023.

The seventh season of Formula E ends this weekend in Berlin, and the championship race is so close that, in theory, even German driver André Lotterer could still become world champion 17th in the world championship. Audi drivers Lucas di Grassi (14th) and Rene Rast (10th) still have a chance to win the title.

However, today Audi announced that it will be withdrawing from Formula E at the end of the season. On the grounds of the former Tempelhof Airport, the four-ring racers will contest their last two races in the electric racing series. Audi has been in Formula E since the first 2014/15 season.

Dakar Rally instead of Formula E.

Does it have to do with the fact that the Audi Envision Virgin Racing customer team is doing even better this season? The team leads the constructors’ championship with the same car, while Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler is sixth.

The German luxury brand does not comment on this. Audi has justified its withdrawal from Formula E by taking on a new challenge in motorsport. The brand will start at the beginning of next year Diem RS EQ E-Tron At the Dakar Rally – with an electric motor, too.