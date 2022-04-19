Audi customer group Polf Motorsport’s successful season begins in Great Britain, British GT2022, Kutchell Online

#Audi Customer Group Polf Motorsport’s Successful Season Beginning in Great Britain, British GT2022

Opening success for Shawn Polf and Adam Carroll at the Audi R8 LMS in the British GT

Jason Tascalos wins a race at GT USA

Wins for the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the US, France and Great Britain

In the British GT racing series, Shawn Polf and Adam Carroll had their first joint victory over the GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS. A private Audi team also celebrated #success in the US, while the GT4 version had success in the US and Great Britain and had a good opening weekend in France.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

First win and championship lead: At the start of the British GT season, Polf Motorsport offered a game worth watching in the first race. Sean Polf started from first place at the Audi R8 LMS in Olden Park, but after a thrilling start he was only 6th at the end of the first round. Due to bit stop penalties for several opponents, golf player Adam Carroll took the lead after a driving change. At the end of the race he came under pressure from Jules Gownen. For a while, the Frenchman sat next to the #NorthIrish #private Audi driver, who he encountered with a bold maneuver and won by 0.455 seconds after an hour of racing. After finishing sixth in the second race, Adam Carroll and Shawn Polf are 5 points ahead of Jules Gownen and Ian Logie in the rankings.

Achievements in American Club Sport: Jason Tascalos returns with 2 trophies from the second event of the GT America of the AWS Racing Series. In the first 40-minute race at Sonoma, the Audi customer won the R8 LMS with a lead of 0.152 seconds with #Mercedes driver George Kurtz. In the second race, Tuscaloosa finished second in 5.6 seconds.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Leading despite the penalty: Stellar Motorsport enjoyed an unforgettable start to the British GT. The private team started the first race at Oulton Park on the Audi R8 LMS GT4 from the polar position in its class. After Richard Williams came to change drivers and handed them over to Chennai Fielding, the racing staff determined that the pit stop was too short for 6 seconds and fined the stop and go. Many participants were fined for similar reasons. However, Fielding then overtook the leading Porsche and won the race in five seconds. In the second race, Audi Privers was the third-best GT4 team on the field, now leading the table by 5 points.

Class Success in California: Steve Dinon has his first class victory at the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the GT USA, presented by the AWS Racing Series in Sonoma. In the GT4 division, which had a strong field of 20 participants, the winner of the first race went to Car Ban with the Perakraine Racing team, and 3 participants were penalized for jump starts and returned to five to seven places accordingly.

Smart Drive in Nokaro: Saintéloc Racing The FFSA GT4 started the France 2022 season with two valuable results in points. The Audi R8 LMS GT4 of Roee Meyuhas and Erwan Bastard started the first race at level 1 on the Nokaro circuit. Both pilots took no risk in the game for overall positions, but rather focused on winning the silver trophy. As the second car in the overall standings, No. 14 Audi received full points in its class. In the second 60-minute race on Easter Monday, a fifth-place finish was enough to finish second in the driving doubles table. They are only two points behind the top of the #Silver #Cup table. Audi Customer Group can look back at second place in the CSA Racing Rankings: Arno Santamato and Rodolphe Wallgren are chasing another Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the Pro Am category after two second places in their class.

