ATP Masters Toronto: Daniil Medvedev

Daniel Medvedev He leads the field of the ATP Masters 1000 Championship in Toronto. follow behind Rafael Nadal And Stefanos Tsitsipas.

From Tennisnet.com



Last modified: August 6, 2021 at 8:53 pm

© Getty Images Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev 2019 in Canada – but in Montreal

Russian tennis players did well at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev finally having a mixed final against later gold medal winners Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Daniil Medvedev, who woke up too late in the quarter-final against Pablo Carreno Busta, went empty-handed. He lost to the Spaniard in two sentences.

It wasn’t because of the subway; Medvedev is known to be a hard court fan. Results at Roland Garros, where he reached the quarter-finals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and at Wimbledon, where Medvedev reached the last 16 and lost to Hubert Hurkacz there, suggest that the world number two can feel comfortable, too. other surfaces. But Canada is something special for Medvedev. Here he reached the final of the ATP Masters 1000 for the first time in 2019, albeit in Montreal.

Nadal is unconvincing in Washington

The same can be said about Stefanos Tsitsipas, also an Olympian, who, like Daniil Medvedev, also left Tokyo unadorned with precious metals. The Greek celebrated his world premiere for the first time in Toronto in 2018, and also won a championship in that category, this spring in Monte Carlo. The common big thing? Both Tsitsipas 2018 and Medvedev a year later found their master in Rafael Nadal in the final. And back to the starting line of the current version. In what case? This can be assessed somewhat vaguely: in Washington, Nadal won his opening match against Jack Sock with great effort, against Lloyd Harris who came in the round of 16.

Nadal could break his record for the biggest champion in Toronto. Two years ago, Majorcan was among the 33 Canadian winners of Lenzen from Methusela. But the signs may also refer to youth. And the local heroes: Felix Auger-Aliassime He broke almost nothing in Washington, but can be expected in his country as well as reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. Denis Shapovalov. However, Milos Raonic, who had to cancel his start due to injury, will be absent.