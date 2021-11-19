ATP Finals in Turin – Zverev moves into semi-finals, Djokovic – sport is waiting there

In the third round of the red group, Alexander Zverev defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6:2, 6:4 in the ATP Finals in Turin.

With this, Zverev moves to the semi-finals behind group champion Daniel Medudio (three sets win over Yannick Sener). There he meets Novak Djokovic.

Fourth place in the semi-finals is still open: this will be decided on Friday in a direct duel between Casper Ruud and Andre Robleau.

Shortly before it ended, there was some tension for a while: when Alexander sent Zverev to win the match at 6:2, 5:4, Hubert Hurkacz led 30:0. He missed the win by another point on his first break of the game.

But the ace, the serve winner, and two return errors later, it’s game over. The one-sided test of strength between the German Olympic champion and Poland’s Wimbledon runner-up in the semi-final lasted only 62 minutes.

Evening game has no sporting value

Thanks to the two-sentence sovereign success, Alexander Zverev took second place in the red group behind Daniil Medvedev. So the evening match between Russian substitute and Italian Yannick Sener turned into a test of strength without any sporting value. Because the ATP regulations state that if the points were equal, the player who played one game more would advance, Sener would have been left behind even if he had beaten Medvedev.

This was rejected for the locals anyway. Sinner had to concede defeat to Medvedev after nearly two and a half hours with 0:6, 7:6 (7:5) 6:7 ​​(8:10). The 20-year-old increased significantly after losing the starting set, but could not avoid the third defeat in the third duel with the winner of the US Open.

Fifth Duel: Djokovic-Zverev in 2021

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Zverev will meet Novak Djokovic (the winner of the green group) for the fifth time this year. The Serbian managed to beat the Germans in the Australian Open (quarter-finals) and the US Open (semi-finals), but suffered a bitter defeat in the Olympic semi-finals.

Who will meet Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday will be decided in a head-to-head duel between Casper Ruud (Northern Norway) and Andrei Rublio (Russia).