ATP 1000 in Madrid – Alcaraz gives Zverev a tennis lesson – also the Russian duo is out – Sports

At the ATP 1000 in Madrid, Alexander Zverev lost a lesson to Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16.

Alexander Zverev (ATP 16) removed the hairband from his forehead in frustration and carefully ran his fingers through his hair, then fairly congratulated his Spanish opponent on the victory. In his round-of-16 duel with superstar Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 2), the Olympic tennis champion clearly missed an upset at the ATP Masters in Madrid – and his limitations were shown.

In just 83 minutes, Alcaraz made short work of Zverev 6: 1, 6: 2. The Spaniard made a break in Zverev’s first service match and set the tone for the match. Alcaraz then had little trouble with his German opponent and ruthlessly played up his oppressive superiority. Zverev looked increasingly annoyed, continuing to shrug his shoulders or shake his head disappointedly.

legend: fair gesture

Alexander Zverev congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on the net.

IMAGO / Shutterstock images



After the defeat, Zverev, who was in the final in Madrid a year ago, will leave the top 20 for the first time in 6 years. Ahead of the French Open, where he picked up a serious ankle injury in the semi-final against Rafael Nadal in 2022, the 26-year-old is still finding his form.

The Russian top duet came out

Due to the feat of Daniel Altmaier, the German colors will still be visible in the quarterfinals: the 24-year-old (ATP 92) defeated the ailing local champion Jaume Munar (ATP 88) 6:3, 6:0 and reached first place. Quarter-finals for the first time in an ATP 1000 tournament.

With Daniil Medvedev (ATP 3) and Andrey Robleo (ATP 6), like Zverev, the two best Russian players failed to rank. The duo had to concede defeat to the citizens of all the people in “Caja Magica”: