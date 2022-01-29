Athletics news – Hammer sets indoor Swiss long jump record – Sport

Legend: Killing two birds with one stone

Long jump: Ehammer breaks the 41-year mark

Record jump by Simon Ehammer: In Aubière, France, Appenzeller not only broke the Swiss indoor record in the long jump but also set the world record in the indoor heptathlon. The 21-year-old flew 8.26 meters on his first attempt and improved Rolf Bernard’s record from 1981 by 25 cm. Thus, Emer also achieved the maximum of the World Indoor Championships in March in Belgrade, which is 8.22 meters in the long jump.

Shot put: a new world record by Cruiser

Olympic Champion Ryan Croiser breaks his own world record at Melrose Place indoor meet in New York. At the second attempt, the American hit the ball at 23.38 meters, beating the outdoor record by one centimeter. The 29-year-old broke the indoor world record he previously held by 56cm.

Pole Vault: Duplantis starts 6.02m in World Cup season

Olympic pole vaulting champion Armand Duplantis showed his mighty strength at the start of the World Cup year. The 22-year-old Swede won the Karlsruhe Track and Field on Friday by 6.02m over previous year’s best player KC Lightfoot of the USA (5.89). Duplantis celebrated with a thousand spectators, not being able to jump a world record height of 6.19 meters.