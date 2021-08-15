London (AFP) – British sprinter Chigendo Ujah, who won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics, has reacted indignantly to the suspected doping against him and dismissed all allegations.

“To be absolutely clear, I am not a fraud,” the 27-year-old was quoted by the Palestinian News Agency on Saturday. Oga, Raleigh’s writer, said he was “shocked and shocked,” asserting, “I have never, and will never, intentionally take a banned substance.”

Ujah has been temporarily banned on suspicion of doping. The Independent Integrity Commission of the World Association of Athletics Federations (AIU) announced on Thursday. The Briton is one of four athletes who tested positive for a banned substance at the Games and were named by the AIU. According to the AIU, Ujah tested positive for two androgen receptor-binding substances that are similar in effect to anabolic and androgenic steroids.

If the B sample confirms the result, not only will Ujah be denied the medal, but also fellow squadrons Nathaniel Mitchell Blake, Richard Keelty and Zurnell Hughes. In the event of subsequent disqualification, Canada will move to silver and China will take the bronze. Thus, the German quartet will be the fifth instead of the sixth.

