At the coronation of Charles III. Viewers discovered him in Westminster Abbey

from: Luke Enkamerer

At the coronation of King Charles III. The appearance of the grim reaper caused a stir on social media. Now the puzzle can be solved.

Update from May 11th, 12:15 p.m.: The fearsome figure, known as the Grim Reaper in the story of Charles III’s coronation. (74) It may have been received on the 6th of May revealed. At the request of Newsweek Westminster Abbey has referred to the character as a sexton. He is a member of the monastery community who assists in the services.

The mystery of the fearsome Grim Reaper’s identity at the coronation of Charles III. was broadcast. © John Rainford / Imago & Screenshot / Twitter / @realjoegreeeen (photomontage)

Westminster Abbey said that on the day of the coronation itself, additional staff and assistants were on duty to ensure the smooth running of events. The sexton, who had unexpectedly gained fame, must have surprised himself with his grand appearance.

Coronation service and processions to and from Buckingham Palace have been among the biggest ceremonial events in Britain for nearly 70 years, since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Westminster Abbey was therefore closed to the public a few weeks before the big day to allow a team of workmen to prepare the interior for coronation.

First report from May 6 at 2:34 p.m.: LONDON – It’s Queens Day of celebration and tradition. Coronation of King Charles III. (74) Westminster Abbey (here all information and updates on the coronation of Charles III in the live tape) is in full swing and after the coronation of the new king by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the citizens of the United Kingdom can rejoice with the new regent.

Weird video: Twitter users spot the Grim Reaper at the coronation of Charles III

On the SMS platform Twitter, in addition to lively discussions about the coronation ceremony and the guests in attendance, a surprise guest at Westminster Abbey caused an uproar. Because in a short video the nave of Westminster Abbey can be seen and for a brief moment you can see a figure draped in black wandering through a corridor.

The Twitter user who shared the video wrote: “Did anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper in Westminster Abbey?” “I thought I fancied it,” laughs one user, “this is probably my favorite moment in the coronation,” another agrees.

‘Meghan did it after all’: Grim Reaper video makes Royals fans laugh

Some particularly cheeky comments couldn’t help but compare her to other members of the British royal family. “So Meghan made it to the coronation after all,” one fan jokes, “This is Prince Andrew in costume,” another jokes. While the ill-fated figure was most likely just a passing guest, a spiteful user posited that “Charles will have a short reign.”

Millions of royal fans follow the ceremony, the anointing of King Charles III. But the coronation happened behind a curtain – for one simple reason.