At Philip’s memorial service: Prince Andrew disappointed Prince Charles and Prince William

It is said that Prince Andrew has always been the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II. This was also evident at Prince Philip’s memorial service. Prince Charles and Prince William are said to have been very disappointed.

It was his first public appearance after Prince Andrew paid a $1 million settlement to Virginia Roberts, who accused him of teenage sexual abuse. Prince Andrew is expected to attend a memorial service in honor of his father on Tuesday. However, no one doubted this current role of the prince. Nor did his brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William.

When the Queen drove to Westminster Abbey, it was surprising that the scandalous Prince was sitting in the car next to his mother, the Queen. You can still think it was some kind of carpool, both of whom live in the grounds of Windsor Castle. But when they got to the church and got out of the car, Prince Andrew took his mother into the church to her seat and also sat on the other side in the front row. In doing so, Queen Elizabeth II took a clear position nonverbally. Despite the abuse scandal that badly damaged his image, her son remains part of the close family, even though the Duke of York has already given up his military rank and royal patronage.

It appears that his mother, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, had a tender heart at this point. The memorial service was for her husband Prince Philip, who died last year, as well as for Prince Andrew’s father.

Prince William and Prince Charles had hoped for “common sense”.



The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that senior members of the royal family “reluctantly” agreed to Prince Andrew’s travel to London with the Queen. But they hoped “common sense” would prevail. They are also said to have believed Prince Andrew would not attempt to make his first public appearance since reaching an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Roberts. A family source told the magazine that a few “top royals” – including Prince Charles and his son, the Duke of Cambridge – had been disappointed by the events and that Andrew’s decision to sit up front and be the center of attention had caused dismay.

