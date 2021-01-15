At least seven were injured after a bus in New York City fell over a bridge

At least seven people were hospitalized after an MTA tandem bus veered off the road and fell over an overpass in the Bronx.

The New York Police Department told DailyMail.com the accident occurred at 11.10 pm on Thursday when the bus driver was “unable to move on the road and / or had a brake failure” and drove off the road.

The “accordion” bus veered off the road near University Street at the Deegan motorway exit, causing the bus to fall onto the Cross Bronx Expressway below.

The bus is locked and crews are removing it starting 12:30 am Friday

No other persons or vehicles were injured in the accident. Police were filmed at the scene

Seven to eight people, including the bus driver, were on board, and all of them were lightly injured and taken to district hospitals.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Aerial view of the dangling bus late Thursday evening

Police closed lanes heading to New Jersey to the Crossbound Highway.

This is a developing story.