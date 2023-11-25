November 25, 2023

At least 246 XL Bully dogs will be euthanized in England

According to a media report, at least 246 animals are likely to be euthanized due to the announced ban on so-called XL bully dogs in England and Wales. These are the dogs currently being housed in animal shelters, Sky News reported on Saturday.

XL Bully dog ​​in London.Image: www.imago-images.de

After several dog attacks, sometimes fatal, the British government decreed that from the New Year onwards, so-called XL bullies may not be sold or brought to a new home. Therefore, specimens must be killed in animal shelters if new masters are not found before the end of the year.

The Kennel Club of the Animal Shelter Association predicts that there will be a much larger number of bullies living in animal shelters, so the number of animals affected will be higher. Animal protection organization Blue Cross estimates the cost of euthanasia at 90,000 pounds (100,000 francs). The reason is higher costs for cremation and more medications due to the size of the animals. Animal welfare organization the RSPCA warned that dogs that were not at all abnormal could also be euthanised.

People take part in a protest in central London, against the British government’s decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act after a wave of...

In September, there was a dog demonstration in London.Image: Cornerstone

From February onwards, animals that can continue to be housed privately with special permits must also be neutered. Here too, animal rights activists expect huge costs.

The government is offering XL Bully owners a government share of £200 if they agree to euthanasia. But money will never replace “the love and affection of a beloved family pet,” Blue Cross criticized. According to rescue centers, the number of abandoned dogs has actually increased across the country. According to estimates by the Ministry of the Environment, there are more than 10,000 bullies in the country, and animal rights activists estimate there are around 15,000. (SDA/EPA)

