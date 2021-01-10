At least 12 people were killed in two landslides in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Two landslides that triggered torrential rains and unstable soil have killed at least 12 people on Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, and left rescue workers searching for survivors, disaster management officials said on Sunday.

Among the dead in landslides in West Java are the head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian army captain who had gone to help rescue survivors of the first landslide on Saturday afternoon. They caught a second landslide that evening.

Landslides also destroyed a bridge and severed several roads in the western village of Jihanguang. Rescuers worked through the night but faced an urgent need for heavy machinery to help move the ground and reach any potential survivor.

“The first landslide was caused by heavy rains and unstable soil conditions,” said Raditya Jati, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. “Subsequent landslides occurred while officers were still evacuating victims in the area of ​​the first landslide.”