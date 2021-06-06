Asylum policy in the UK – Great Britain does not want leaflets on displacement

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on social media platforms to remove videos from crossings across the English Channel. Companies like Facebook or Tiktok urgently need to act as the videos “glorify” the illegal crossing of the canal by migrants, Patel wrote in a letter to the companies, according to British news agency PA. It is absolutely unacceptable to declare these “fatal crossings”.

According to the Ministry of Interior, a video has gone viral on TikTok in the past few days showing a group of men in a rubber boat on the channel. Videos like this have also appeared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which smugglers use to advertise crossings.

Conservative politician Patel had already put forward the use of military ships in the English Channel.

Time and time again, refugees from France make their way across the Channel to Great Britain – often on simple inflatable boats. In the past few days alone, according to the Palestinian Authority, about 600 people have attempted to cross the canal. Time and time again, people are killed in the process. The Border Police are doing their part on both the British and French sides to stop the smugglers. Since Brexit, legal immigration to Great Britain has become more complex. A points-based immigration system is implemented.