Asus ROG Ally in the Nau.ch test – The return of the handheld

At least since the Nintendo Switch, mobile gaming has seen a real revival. With the ROG Ally, Asus now wants to exploit its full potential.

Will Asus ROG Ally usher in the next era of mobile gaming?

The basics in brief The new Asus mobile console will be available from June 13th for CHF 799.

Asus ROG Ally shows what mobile gaming can look like with a Windows device.

In testing, the mini-controller proved to be a true multifunctional.

However, Ally is not without teething issues either.

With the introduction of the Steam Deck, Valve has started the race to create the best portable console since the Nintendo Switch. Since then, however, the platform console has not officially reached us. So Asus is going ahead and officially launching the ROG Ally.

Here’s the full launch of the Asus ROG Ally.

After trying Asus’ answer on Steam Deck and Switch, I’m convinced handheld gaming is here to stay.

This is what the Asus ROG Ally promises

Purely from the built-in hardware, the manufacturer promises a lot here. Everything is powered by the new 4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. The chip here acts as the CPU and GPU.

In addition, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of storage are installed here. The storage can also be expanded using a microSD card. The console is powered by a 40Wh battery and charged at 65W.

The Asus ROG Ally isn't much bigger than a Nintendo Switch, but it weighs 608g.

The FullHD IPS panel measures 7.1 inches and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a massive 120Hz refresh rate. Asus also installs a docking port with USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C and DisplayPort 1.4, as well as an audio port for the microphone and headphones.

Design-wise, the Ally is reminiscent of an Xbox controller with haptic feedback and three shoulder buttons per side.

Unlike the Switch or the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally runs Windows 11. Asus uses its own Armory Box as the main user interface, where games, launchers, and settings are displayed. Alternatively, launchers such as Steam Big Picture can also be used, depending on the purpose.

In addition to Windows 11, Armory Crate or alternative launchers can also be used on Ally.

This is what the Asus ROG Ally does

But enough in theory, how does a portable console work in everyday life? Of course, this depends entirely on the intended use. Ally masters complex games practically in her sleep. Indie and platform games like Hollow Knight or the Portal series can easily run at 120fps on the highest resolution.

However, if you like playing existing AAA titles, you’ll quickly notice the limitations of a mobile sim. However: Assassin’s Creed or Forza Horizon ran relatively smoothly averaging 45fps on medium settings.

Ally will not replace your current console or gaming PC.

Perhaps the biggest drawback to this handheld console is the battery. On the second highest performance mode with nearly max brightness and 120Hz, Ally only lasted about 2 hours, then it finished.

Of course, if you give up performance, resolution and brightness, you can get a few more hours out of this. However, I think Asus can improve the software again here. After all: With 65 watts, the console doesn’t need a bulky power supply and gets fully charged again quickly.

Multifunctional among handheld consoles

As mentioned earlier, the Ally can also be connected to a dock via USB-C and used with a mouse, keyboard, and monitor. Thanks to Windows 11, this results in a real little work machine that can even replace your laptop. In fact, this test report is currently being typed on my desk with the handheld console.

Ally can also be used to gamble or work at the workbench via the dock.

If you still have the necessary change, you can also buy Asus’ XG Mobile docking station with RTX 4090. It costs about 2500 francs.

In addition to the docking port, the traditional connections are also located at the top.

However, it is noticeable here that the console is not primarily designed for desktop use. The software still has issues in a few places, display and input issues also occur.

By the way, the power button also hides a practical fingerprint scanner.

The final highlight of the ROG Ally is certainly the audio performance. The two front stereo speakers are powered by an impressively large sound field with Dolby Atmos. In addition, the fans run imperceptibly quietly under almost any load. However, this does mean that the device can get noticeably warmer, especially on the touch screen.

Asus ROG Ally – the future of mobile gaming?

With its new portable console, Asus is already offering an exciting overall package. While teething issues pop up here and there, the result is undeniably powerful; Especially given the scant alternatives here in Switzerland.

With LED thumbsticks, the controller is undeniably beautiful — and clearly screams gaming.