ASUS MB16AWP: 15.6-inch monitor with powerful battery

From the Taiwanese company ASUS comes a new 15.6-inch laptopthe customs–Foreman. Weighing only 1.09kg with the mount, the MB16AWP features an extension IPFull HD screenPrecision (1920 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz, 141 ppi, 1200:1 contrast, 8 bit Color Depth, 5ms reaction time (gray to gray) and 250 CD/m² typical brightness. According to the datasheet, the sRGB color space is covered at 100 percent.

The built-in 7800mAh battery promises a runtime of up to 3.5 hours per charge. The last value is set by the manufacturer in wireless mode at a volume of 100 percent. Other features of the novelty include two internal 1W amplifiers, a blue light filter and flicker-free backlighting. Thanks to the built-in G-sensor, the device recognizes the current viewing direction and automatically switches between landscape and portrait format.

A kickstand with tilt adjustment is placed on the back, thanks to which the monitor can instead be fixed to standard tripods thanks to the 1/4 inch thread. Includes the range of mini interfacesHDMI portUSB-C with screen portAlternate mode and headphone output. Thanks to WLAN functions including AirPlay and Miracast support, wireless mirroring can be done so that content from third-party devices can be viewed without much effort.

subordinate ASUS ZenScreen MB16AWP شاشة Monitor It only has 7.6 watts to run, comes with mains plug and a bag and is now available from German retailers for €509 (RRP).

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AWP Monitor Specifications

plate type IP Precision 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) diagonal 15.6 inch pixel density 141 dpi color depth 8 bit refresh rate 60 Hz luminescent 250 cd/m² (Typ.) Response time (G2G) 5 milliseconds Contrast ratio 1200: 1 interfaces Wi-Fi with AirPlay and Miracast

1 x Mini HDMI

2 USB-C

1 x headphone output Work environment Tilt, blue light filter, flicker-free backlight, tripod thread Sync Technology no HDR-supports no Miscellaneous 7800 mAh battery

suitcase

2 internal speakers 1 watt See also Single Board Computer: Raspberry Pi OS changes to Debian 11 and GTK3

