Astrophysics: Asteroid Didymus throws pebbles

March 20, 2023
Faye Stephens

When NASA’s DART probe smashed into the asteroid’s moon Dimorphos on Sept. 27, 2022, it was a complete mission success: The object’s orbital period around the asteroid Didymos was reduced by more than half an hour—more than its participants could have hoped for. to. Shortly before its end, the probe was able to take some pictures of the perineum and collect data. Analysis of this material indicates that the asteroid is actively throwing material into space. There are probably millions of other small asteroids doing this as well, and continuously throughout the solar system. This is reported by Nair Trugolo of the University of Alicante and his team over at arXiv.

