science

Astronomy: discover 30 exocomets in the star system Beta Pictoris

May 1, 2022
Faye Stephens

Astronomers have discovered 30 comets in one fell swoop in the Beta Pictoris star system, about 63 light-years from Earth. The outer comets are said to be about the same size as the comets in our solar system – an indication that similar processes are at work in forming comets. This team, led by Alain Lecavelier des Etangs from the Sorbonne University in Paris, writes In “Science Reports” .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.