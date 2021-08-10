science

Astrological predictions: star meteors

August 10, 2021
Faye Stephens

For the next few nights, hundreds can see the Perseid meteor stars in the night sky. The maximum is expected in the first half of the night from August 12 to August 13. The conditions are favorable to catch meteor showers. However, adverse local weather conditions can reduce visibility.

