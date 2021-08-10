Astrological predictions: star meteors

For the next few nights, hundreds can see the Perseid meteor stars in the night sky. The maximum is expected in the first half of the night from August 12 to August 13. The conditions are favorable to catch meteor showers. However, adverse local weather conditions can reduce visibility.

If you look east at the height of the meteor showers with a clear sky late Thursday evening, you can see up to 100 falling stars per hour under optimal conditions – a clear dark sky away from artificial light. But burnt particles can also be seen in the earlier and later days.

In any case, the astrological requirements are correct. There was a new moon on August 8th. Therefore, the sky will not light up so brightly even in the farthest reaches of the meteor. In addition, the moon is said to set in the late evening after dusk At the Friends of the Stars Association in Germany. So the view of the glowing cosmic dust particles should be largely undisturbed.

According to current forecasts, the weather could also play a role. But not everywhere. “On Friday night from the southwest, it increases rain-like and sometimes thunderstorms, spreading to the foothills of the Alps,” a forecast German weather service. However, in the rest of the country it is a little cloudy and dry.

Where does the falling star shower come from?

The obvious starting point for the meteor shower is the constellation Perseus – hence the name Perseids. But the meteor scene has no origin there; It comes from our solar system: Meteorites are tiny debris from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Every time a comet orbits the sun, it loses dust particles. This cloud of particles crosses the Earth every year in its orbit around the Sun. The particles then enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, burn up 100 to 80 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and appear as meteors in the sky.