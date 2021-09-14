Tech

Asteroid Cleopatra: New photos reveal amazing things

September 14, 2021
Gilbert Cox

The unusual asteroid Cleopatra is shaped like a dog bone and has two moons: researchers have now discovered amazing things about the celestial body and its moons.

The dog bone asteroid Cleopatra is half the length of the English Channel.

Photo: ESO / M. Kornmeiser / Marchis et al

