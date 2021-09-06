Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: This new content will be available this fall

Ubisoft posted a new roadmap via Twitter and announced new content awaiting you in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla this fall.

It was already known that the Discovery Tour: Vikings Age this fall of 2021 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla You must publish. This is again a historically accurate mode that will allow you to explore the history of the Vikings within the game world closely – as you already know from Odyssey, for example.

Apart from this, there are also other innovations on the way there. As you can see from the roadmap above, major update 1.3.1 as well as “River Raids Map Pack #2” and major update 1.3.2 are waiting for you in the lead up to the exploration tour.

Even better: Tomorrow, September 7th, Major Update 1.3.1 and the Map Pack will begin. Although the very specific announcement of the content of these planned updates was initially left open, at least another teaser was posted on Twitter.

Accordingly, there are three river raid maps for the post-launch game mode. You can also expect three new skills as well as new weapons and equipment; The latter includes a new short sword.

And: Last but not least, you can also expect the new Nightmare difficulty level, which probably exceeds the previous setting in the level gauge, as you know from the July update. Whoever has mastered the fighting skills of the protagonist well will likely be presented with a whole new challenge in terms of the difficulty of fighting.