Ash with meat substitutes from Redefine Meat: a daily menu

Redefine Meat announce it ASH . Restaurant & Bar It will be the first major gastronomy brand in Germany to offer meat alternatives in all of its 11 restaurants. Beginning August 15, ASH will offer tacos made with plant-based ground beef as part of a special menu. Guests can also order the world’s first commercially available nationwide vegan steak.

“Vegan products are becoming more and more popular. So we already have some vegetarian and vegan dishes on our menu. We are constantly looking for products and partners that meet the highest quality standards and complement our portfolio in a meaningful way. We had a good feeling about Redefine Meat from the start and look forward to feedback from our guests.”

Ishkar Ben Sheetret, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat: “As part of our European expansion, we are pleased to partner with ASH – the restaurant chain renowned for serving the best steaks in Germany. Now, ASH™ New-Meat™ can offer truly sustainable and delicious, and is Good for the planet and kind to animals.”