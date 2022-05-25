Artificial flooding on San Science

At the end of May, an artificial flood occurred in Saane between the Rossens Dam and Schiffenensee in the canton of Fribourg. It should provide scientific data and at the same time free the river bed from algae.
The basics in brief
- Residents are urged to gather on March 31.
You may not go to the banks of the St. River, canton Fribourg and the electric company Groupe e announced on Wednesday.
Water draining begins in the early morning hours. The highest water level should be reached around 8 am. After that, the high tide will be staged in stages until the normal level is reached again at 5 pm.
The amount of water used for the flood is more than one million cubic meters and roughly corresponds to the annual electrical energy consumption of about fifty households.
Scientists want to gain insight into the repair of the Saane sediment system between the Rossens and Hauterive. The canton commissioned corresponding studies in 2020. Drainage creates a certain dynamic that makes it possible to clean the bottom of the watercourse, remove algae and improve the flow of water again.
The Saane River originates in the Sanetschhorn in the canton of Valais and then flows first through the western part of the Bernese Oberland and then into the Friborg Gruyere region. The Rosenz Dam bridges the San River to Lake Gruyere.
After the reservoir, the St. River flows in the direction of Freiburg and further in the direction of Gumminen, where it flows into the Aare.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”