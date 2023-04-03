“Artemis 2” mission to the moon – NASA wants to fly to the moon again with this team in 2024 ArchDaily

NASA has assigned four people to fly around the moon on the Artemis 2 mission next year.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch and her colleagues Victor Glover and Reed Wiseman and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

They will be the first people to approach the moon since astronauts on the last Apollo mission set foot on the lunar surface in 1972, NASA announced Monday when the participants were announced.

The Artemis 2 mission is currently scheduled to launch in November 2024. This will be the first crewed launch of Artemis after the successful test of the Artemis 1 mission in December. The unmanned capsule “Orion” traveled about 1.4 million miles through space, circled the moon and landed in space in the Pacific Ocean after about 26 days. You have collected important data.

Traveling to Mars is a long-term goal

The unmanned test mission was seen as an important step for returning humans to the Moon, with the long-term goal of a trip to Mars. About a year after “Artemis 2,” another manned flight will follow including a moon landing with “Artemis 3.”

legend: NASA team for the manned flight to the Moon

NASA astronaut Christina Koch and colleagues Victor Glover (above), Reid Wiseman (below), and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (right).

With the “Artemis” program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, a woman and a non-white person are set to land on the moon for the first time. The European Space Agency (ESA) and space agencies from several other countries are participating in Artemis.



