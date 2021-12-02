Arslanbek Makhmudov against Marius Wash on January 22 in Canada!

Arslanbek Makhmudov is scheduled to face Poland’s Marius Wasach next time. Fighting is scheduled for January.

On January 22, Marius Wach (36-7, 19 KO) meets Arslanbek Makhmudov (13-0, 13 KO) at a party in Canada. This was announced by Anson Wainwright, a journalist for The Ring magazine, on Twitter. Meanwhile, Jerzy Mazur (Wach promoter) confirmed to BOXEN1 that the fight should take place on January 22nd.



Marius Wach is 202 cm taller, 5 cm taller than his next opponent – Arslanbek Makhmudov. The hungry Russian lion lives in Montreal and the Old Pole in Krakow. For Arslanbek Makhmudov, it is about the future, while for Marius Wachs, only money should be in the foreground! In recent years, the great victories of former World Cup rival Wladimir Klitschko have not yet come true.



Successes against Kevin Johnson or Ercan Tepper should at best be described as victories in business. Marius Wach lost to Dillian White, Artur Zbelka, Jarrell Miller and Alexander Povetkin. In the last fight he had to admit defeat to Hughie Fury.



Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov (13-0, 13 KO) is a boxer with a KO guarantee! Makhmudov, who lives in Montreal, completed twelve of his thirteen battles in Canada. The Russians fought only one battle abroad (Mexico).

Makhmudov’s last fight against Erkan Tepir took place in September. He won this fight in the first round. Arslanbek Makhmudov was in the hands of Samuel Peter or Jonathan Rice. The fight against Marius Wash will be his first rehearsal to prove to the experts that he can count on among the best in the world!