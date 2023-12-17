Arnold Schwarzenegger: That’s how he was received in the United States

Arnold Schwarzenegger distributes gifts to children in need. It was inspired by his own story. He remembers his first Christmas in the United States.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, spreads Christmas cheer in Los Angeles. As part of a charitable campaign in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, volunteers distributed thousands of toys to children in need at a youth center. The Hollywood star was also among them. In a video clip shared by Schwarzenegger on social mediaHe explained how he was inspired to get involved in helping others: When he had just moved to the USA in the late 1960s, people welcomed him to his gym.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”
More Stories
Prince Harry makes serious allegations against the family in court
Peruvian citizens can enter the country without a visa »latinapress news
How is Uniper UK inspiring the next generation?