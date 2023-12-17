Arnold Schwarzenegger: That’s how he was received in the United States

Arnold Schwarzenegger distributes gifts to children in need. It was inspired by his own story. He remembers his first Christmas in the United States.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, spreads Christmas cheer in Los Angeles. As part of a charitable campaign in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, volunteers distributed thousands of toys to children in need at a youth center. The Hollywood star was also among them. In a video clip shared by Schwarzenegger on social mediaHe explained how he was inspired to get involved in helping others: When he had just moved to the USA in the late 1960s, people welcomed him to his gym.

This is how Schwarzenegger was received in America

“When I came to this country, my friends from Gold’s Gym threw me a big birthday and invited me to their house. It was amazing,” Schwarzenegger says in the video. “They gave me Christmas presents and had this beautiful Christmas tree,” the action star continued. He remembers feeling “integrated here in America, even though I was a foreigner and had just come to this country.”

Schwarzenegger now wants to pass that feeling on to others. He added that he would never forget that kind of kindness and belonging, “and that’s why I wanted to do the same when I had money.” “That’s why I’ve been coming to the youth center for more than 30 years, handing out gifts and donating,” the actor and former California governor said. “It makes me feel good that I can share that kindness and inspire others to do the same.”

In the USA for 55 years, US citizen for 40 years

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born in 1947 in Styria, Austria, and immigrated to the United States in 1968. He did not receive his citizenship until September On Instagram He celebrated becoming an American citizen exactly 40 years ago. The actor wrote in his post that September 16, 1983 was one of the “proudest days of my life.”





