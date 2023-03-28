‘Armageddon warning’ in UK has sent conspiracy theorists into a frenzy

Home page Politics

From: Moritz Serif

Britain is testing an emergency alert system. The conspiracy theorist scene immediately heats up.

LONDON – The British government plans to test a new emergency warning system called “Armageddon” on April 23. It is intended to alert people to life-threatening hazards. To do this, a test alert is sent to every smartphone in the country, which makes a loud siren sound and the devices vibrate. But while the government sees the raid as a security measure, many conspiracy theorists are alarmed.

They believe the project is part of a sinister global conspiracy and a prelude to what is to come. The thesis is circulating on their channels that the emergency alert system is designed to install spyware on devices and create a dystopian new world order, reports Deputy.

“Armageddon warning” heats up rumor mill in UK

Hundreds of posts appeared in the UK under hashtags such as #PhonesOff23April and #emergencyalerts. Conspiracy theorists urge people to change phone settings to stop receiving alerts. Chris Proops, an open-source intelligence (OSINT) expert at Logically, an organization that combats online disinformation, says many of these theories point to a conspiracy between the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization. A “Great Reset” is said to be brought about.

The video shows Mick Stott, head of the “Guardians 300” citizens’ initiative, spreading the conspiracy theory on Telegram channels. Statt spreads false claims about test warning and a blurred narrative of compliance and oversight.

A new system is to be tested in Great Britain. © Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa

Conspiracy theorists respond to ‘Armageddon warning’

“Conspiracy theorists always assume that nothing is as it seems. For a conspiracy theorist, an emergency warning system that warns of life-threatening events must actually be a cover for something else,” said Aoife Gallagher, ISD Global researcher and book author. The show took the project to reinforce its familiar narrative of “an imminent dystopian society being planned right under our noses.”

“Many believe these alerts are actually a way to install spyware on people’s phones to track them or implement more lockdowns in the future,” he said. Stadt confirmed this implicitly: “A post I found on Telegram puts it succinctly: It has nothing to do with protecting yourself and nothing to do with scaring you,” he explained. (mse)