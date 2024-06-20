Argentina vs Canada Tip, Prediction and Odds

In addition, the Argentine players have nominated a high-quality team for the Copa America, which already won the title in the last edition 3 years ago.

Paulo Dybala is the only world-class player who may be missed. But as I already showed you, Messi and Martinez had a great performance against Guatemala.

Unfortunately, there will be no place for the man from Roma, who have two great players, even if he is fit and in shape.

Odds increase for Copa America races

Do you know why I recommend Lionel Messi for a goal race?? The aging world-class player played Major League Soccer until June, so he’s in shape.

Messi scored one goal in his last two matches for his boss Inter Miami, and two goals in two subsequent friendlies for Argentina.

It presents itself in an impressive form and presentation form Bet365 The goal ratio of 1.77 traded for him on Friday is an extra condition you should add to your betting slip.