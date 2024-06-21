Argentina vs. Canada Live TV, Stream, Ticker

The 48th Copa America starts on Friday night. Can Argentina defend their title around superstar Lionel Messi?

Screening for the 48th Copa America! The search for America’s best team begins Friday night (European time) in the United States.

It kicks off with defending champions Argentina vs superstar Lionel Messi and newcomers Canada vs Bayern star Alphonso Davies at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (live ticker from 2am).

Copa America: Argentina is the defending champion

The Albiceleste won their 15th title in the 2021 final against Brazil. Along with Uruguay, the reigning world champions are the record holders at the Copa.

This is the first time Davies & Co has participated. This is also because the tournament usually crowns a South American champion. For the second time since 2016, teams from North and Central America are also participating. Additionally, the rhythm of events has now been adapted to the European Championship cycle.