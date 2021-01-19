Argentina earthquake: 6.4 earthquake strikes San Juan Province, no tsunami warning issued

This was followed by a series of aftershocks across the country. An aftershock measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 27 kilometers (about 16.8 miles) south-southwest of Nuevo de Julio, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of the first earthquake and about 20 minutes later.
Then, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area as the first earthquake, followed by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake.
Earthquakes of magnitude 4.9, 5.0, and 5.3 are considered aftershocks because they are smaller in size than the main earthquake and in the same area.
No injuries were reported so far, according to San Juan Governor Sergio Unac. Based on available data, there is no risk of a tsunami at this time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).
Speaking at a press conference early Tuesday, UNAC said local authorities are still analyzing the damage that has affected streets and highways in the district. Electricity was cut off at some sites, and houses were damaged in the city of Cauchit. Four people were evacuated from their homes in the town of Zonda, San Juan.
The governor added that the electricity service is now gradually restarting. No public buildings were damaged; Some hospitals have reported broken glass, but have not suffered major structural damage.
Unak urged people to remain calm after the earthquake. “Let us apply all measures that we have learned to prevent accidents, while we are committed to knowing the impact (of the earthquake) to cooperate in everything necessary,” he wrote on Twitter.
He added that the governorate is working with civil and security forces to respond, as well as with municipalities to respond to “taking care of them.”
In its initial statement, PTWC recorded the depth of the earthquake at about 20 kilometers (12.43 miles).