Argentina earthquake: 6.4 earthquake strikes San Juan Province, no tsunami warning issued

This was followed by a series of aftershocks across the country. An aftershock measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 27 kilometers (about 16.8 miles) south-southwest of Nuevo de Julio, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of the first earthquake and about 20 minutes later.

Then, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area as the first earthquake, followed by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake.

Earthquakes of magnitude 4.9, 5.0, and 5.3 are considered aftershocks because they are smaller in size than the main earthquake and in the same area.

No injuries were reported so far, according to San Juan Governor Sergio Unac. Based on available data, there is no risk of a tsunami at this time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).