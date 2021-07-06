Are you traveling from India to Switzerland amid Covid? Check out the new instructions

“The Swiss Embassy in New Delhi is currently accepting all types of visas for people coming from third countries like India… who can provide proof of full vaccination,” the embassy said.

However, the Federal Council clarified that travelers who are not fully vaccinated, who have ongoing health expenditures (CHE), vaccinations recognized by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and do not have the right to freedom of movement, cannot enter the country .

“For foreigners who have not been fully vaccinated with recognized vaccines from CHE, the European Union and the World Health Organization and do not have the right to freedom of movement and who come from countries or regions at risk and do not belong to any of the COVID infections, entry restrictions – 19 exceptional classes – still apply “.

To enter Switzerland, it has been announced that a Schengen visa (type C) will be issued to Switzerland.

However, it remains a major concern for the Indians that Kovaccin and Kovacschild will not qualify for the EU’s “green corridor”.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus with one of the four vaccines will receive an EU passport for coronavirus vaccination: Comirnaty (BioNTech, Pfizer); modern. Vaxzevria (COVID-19 vaccine, formerly AstraZeneca, Oxford) or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

But the CEO of the Serum Institute, Adar Poonawala, confirmed on Monday that he will take the matter to the highest level, adding: “We hope to resolve this matter soon, with the regulators and diplomatically with the countries.”

Meanwhile, the embassy also confirmed that the Swiss government has decided to temporarily increase the service fee for visa applications.

“It has been decided to temporarily increase the service fee for visa applications at Visa Application Centers (VAC) for External Service Providers (ESP) due to additional expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the embassy added.

Declared on a European Union (EU) background or Covid-19 digital certificate that you have been vaccinated. Under the rules, travelers who purchased Covishield, which is manufactured by Pune-based SII, are not eligible for the EU’s “Green Corridor”.

Besides Switzerland, several other countries have opened their doors to Indian residents, such as Turkey, the United States, South Korea, Russia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Indian residents need a negative RT-PCR test report and a mandatory 14-day quarantine to travel to Turkey.

However, the US has not lifted the travel ban on India, but those with student visas can travel to the country.

On the other hand, South Korea lifted the travel ban on India and abolished the mandatory two-week quarantine for those vaccinated with doses of the Kovishield vaccine.

