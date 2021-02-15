science

Are black holes really evaporating? Spectrum of science

February 15, 2021
Faye Stephens

To answer the question of the fate of black holes, one has to compare the loss of mass due to Hawking radiation to the increase in mass due to accretion. This demonstrates that for known black holes – and more generally for the real-world black holes of today – accretion is always dominant.

