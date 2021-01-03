Archeology News: A “Really Old” Medieval Chinese Coin Discovered in Hampshire | Science | News

A study by the University of Cambridge indicates that the discovery of a medieval Chinese coin dating back to the early eleventh century is a real find. The 25mm copper alloy coin was discovered in Boreton, near Petersfield, and archaeologists have now confirmed that this ancient coin dates from the Northern Song Dynasty.

This is now the second coin of its kind to be found in England, with an earlier example discovered in Cheshire in 2018.

This pair, as well as the wealth of other Chinese currencies discovered in England, date back to slightly later periods.

Both elements were discovered from the eleventh century in areas linked to other discoveries in the Middle Ages.

These coins included Roman coins, medieval and post-medieval weights, pieces of waste cast from copper alloys in the Middle Ages and some artefacts dating back to the 16th and 18th centuries, including coins of Elizabeth I.

