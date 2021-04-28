Aramco Racing Team VR46 ab 2022 in the MotoGP / MotoGP race

The agreement has been signed between a Russian racing team and Tanal Entertainment Sport and Media, and the Aramco Racing VR46 team is about to make its debut in the first Moto GP class in 2022.

A Russian team is already promoting Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media from Saudi Arabia this season, and now Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud has officially announced that the strategic partnership will be expanded from 2022 to 2026 to include VR46 teams in support of Valentino Rossi. In Moto2 and MotoGP.

“In 2022, Team VR46 will debut in the MotoGP motorcycle category with Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media and with Saudi Aramco as the new main sponsor from 2022 to 2026,” the press release reads. Accordingly, the Italian racing team will appear as Aramco Racing Team VR46.

By the way: Saudi Aramco, which is largely state-owned, is not only the largest oil production company, but it is also one of the most valuable in the world.

The “Saudi Vision 2030” project, which Tanal is participating in as well as international partners from South Korea and Italy, remains part of the communication strategy, including the “Saudi New Cities” and “Mike Technologies” brands. The WithU and Monster Energy logos can also be seen in early drafts of the design.

It also remains unclear what a Russian team will use in the motorcycle class. Meanwhile, the VR46 continues to be featured in the Moto2 category.