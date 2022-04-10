Arachnophoria: Research team identifies 50,000 species of spider – Wikipedia

The stock of known species of spiders has grown to 50,000 species. The newest species are called gororios minuano Identified in Latin America, where the editors of the World Spider Catalog are chronicled Announced the Natural History Museum in Bern.

They noted that there are an estimated 50,000 other species of spiders that have yet to be discovered.

Named after the extinct people

gororios minuano It belongs to the family of the jumping spider and is found in southern Brazil, Uruguay and near Buenos Aires in Argentina.

It was first described by a team led by Brazilian scientist Kimberly Marta. name part the moment Refers to the extinct Minoan people who inhabited the area.

The spider was first scientifically described in 1757 by Swedish naturalist Carl Alexander Clerk, who later worked closely with the founder of systematics, Carl Linnaeus, who also worked in Uppsala. So it took experts 265 years for the first 50,000 species. However, the speed of characterization of new species has continuously increased and researchers estimate that the international community will likely need less than 100 years for the second half of the world’s spider species.

The scientific literature on the biological diversity of spiders has been published in Spider World Catalog It has been registered and freely available online since 2014. According to scholars, minimal viewing of education and research is only possible in Switzerland due to liberal copyright regulations.

Spiders are considered the most important predators in Earth’s habitats. Their ecological importance is great: they eat about 400-800 million tons of insects per year, and therefore they are the main regulators of the insect population. Therefore, it is also of fundamental importance to humans. (with dpa)